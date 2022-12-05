JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys 225,896 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,896 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises approximately 3.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Price Performance
NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.23. 45,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
