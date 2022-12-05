JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. MercadoLibre makes up 0.8% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,968,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $29.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $915.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,109. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $893.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

