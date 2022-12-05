JAT Capital Mgmt LP Sells 882,646 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,646 shares during the period. iHeartMedia makes up about 1.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned about 0.52% of iHeartMedia worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,660,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.