JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $58.64

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $61.53. JD.com shares last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 120,033 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

