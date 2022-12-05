JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $58.64

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $61.53. JD.com shares last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 120,033 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
