JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target Cut to €26.00

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($30.93) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($29.90) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $29.07 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

