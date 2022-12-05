Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.70 ($112.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.81. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.