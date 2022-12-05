John F. Carey Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.7 %

TMDX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,922. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $354,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $331,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $18,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 422.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

