John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $23.80 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 123.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

