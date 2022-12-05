John Patrick Mullen Buys 6,740 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Mullen bought 6,740 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.32 per share, with a total value of C$339,185.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,185.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Articles

