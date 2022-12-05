Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

JLL stock opened at $166.79 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.86.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

