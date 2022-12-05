Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

