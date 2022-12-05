Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 43,750 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 397,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $7,774,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.