Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $538.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.33 and its 200 day moving average is $506.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.95.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
