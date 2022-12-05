Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

QEFA opened at $66.13 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

