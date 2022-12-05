Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

