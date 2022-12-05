Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,681,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 67,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,269,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

COST stock opened at $492.64 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.