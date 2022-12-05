Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,762,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,598,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

