Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWY opened at $131.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.