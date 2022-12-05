Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

