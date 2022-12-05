Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $295,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 808.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

