Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

