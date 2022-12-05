JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target to €28.00

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($29.90) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $29.07 on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.