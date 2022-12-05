JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($288.66) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($257.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($221.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.3 %

ETR:MTX opened at €202.50 ($208.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($227.94).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

