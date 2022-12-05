JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target to €32.00

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Vonovia Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

