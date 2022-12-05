JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target to €65.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.