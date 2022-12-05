JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,133.38.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.