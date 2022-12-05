JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 370.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.34.
Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9 %
Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 43,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.