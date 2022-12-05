JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 370.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.34.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 43,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

