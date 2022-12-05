JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target to $14.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of PDM stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 157,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $108,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
