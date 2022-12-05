JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target to $14.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 157,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $108,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

