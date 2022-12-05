JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target to 500.00

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 575.00 to 500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROYUF. Citigroup lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

