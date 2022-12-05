JS Capital Management LLC Acquires 160,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 4.6% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $37.68. 3,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,873. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

