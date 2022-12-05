JS Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group makes up approximately 3.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $10.85 on Monday, hitting $206.43. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

