JUNO Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $121.29 million and approximately $553,058.10 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00011071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get JUNO alerts:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,017 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

