Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. TreeHouse Foods makes up approximately 0.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More

