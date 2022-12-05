Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($4.90) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Kape Technologies Price Performance

KAPE traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 240.25 ($2.87). 62,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,738.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.63. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.50).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

