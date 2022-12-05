KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 133.1% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 2.1 %

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 668,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.