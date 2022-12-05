KCL Capital L.P. Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,000. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,085.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,841.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,914.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

