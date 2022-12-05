KCL Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III makes up about 0.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 91,872 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 51,706 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

