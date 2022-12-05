KCL Capital L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KCL Capital L.P. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.7% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.