KCL Capital L.P. Sells 59,931 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KCL Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,931 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 1.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Price Performance

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

