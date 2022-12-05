KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.43. KE shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 210,378 shares traded.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of -1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 2,203,643 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after buying an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

