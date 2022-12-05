KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.43. KE shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 210,378 shares traded.
BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of -1.61.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
