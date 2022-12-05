Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.3 %

Kennametal stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 508,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

