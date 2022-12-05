Kensico Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Kensico Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 663,240 shares during the period. Dorian LPG accounts for about 1.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 7.04% of Dorian LPG worth $42,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,685,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 352,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,390. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $826.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.