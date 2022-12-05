Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,000. Centene makes up about 1.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP raised its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $85.79 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

