Kevin Yuann Sells 1,188 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $15,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $19,710.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $16,920.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $16,905.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 411,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.55 million and a P/E ratio of -28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

