Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LON KWS traded down GBX 82 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,866 ($34.29). The stock had a trading volume of 95,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,548. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,497.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,408.43. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($36.56).

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

About Keywords Studios

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £4,672 ($5,589.19).

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.