Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in November

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after buying an additional 129,823 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. 3,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

