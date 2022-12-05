Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.01) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274 ($3.28).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.59. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.44.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.