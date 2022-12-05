Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 703 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,789. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.