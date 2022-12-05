Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 62,021 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

KTB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

