Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,342,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.45. 23,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,453. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.